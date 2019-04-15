|
Sean Brannigan WEST HURLEY- Sean Brannigan, 59, died Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Northern Dutchess Hospital in Rhinebeck. Sean was born in Poughkeepsie on Aug. 15, 1959 to the late John Thomas and Eileen Oulton Brannigan. A graduate of T.C. Williams High School in Alexandria, Va.; he was employed as a mason with Local #1 NY, Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers, until his retirement. He served our country as a Marine Sniper in the U.S. Marines, honor graduate, and held a long time shooting record at the Scout/Sniper Instructor School in Quantico, Va. He was a member of the American Legion Post 1026 in Woodstock. Surviving are his wife, Sandra Arnold Brannigan, whom he married June 4, 1988; his daughters, Erin and Tara Brannigan of West Hurley; two sisters, Colleen Brannigan of Winchester, Va.; his twin, Maura Knowles of Stephens City, Va.; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many great friends. He was predeceased by his brother, Terrence Brannigan. Sean enjoyed football and baseball and was an avid Washington Redskins and New York Yankees fan. He also enjoyed summer vacations in Cooperstown and Lake George. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at St. Gregory’s Episcopal Church, Rte. 212, Woodstock. Calling hours will be 3 to 5 p.m. at the church, immediately followed by the service. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of Lasher Funeral Home, Inc., 100 Tinker St., Woodstock.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 16, 2019