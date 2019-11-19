Home

Keyser Funeral Service Inc
326 Albany Ave
Kingston, NY 12401
(845) 331-1473
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Keyser Funeral Service Inc
326 Albany Ave
Kingston, NY 12401
View Map
Service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Keyser Funeral Service Inc
326 Albany Ave
Kingston, NY 12401
View Map
Sequoya Mayo Obituary
KINGSTON- Sequoya “Cory” D. Mayo, 46, of Kingston, N.Y., passed Thursday morning, Nov. 14, 2019, at Health Alliance Hospital - Broadway Campus after a long and courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on Jan. 30, 1973 in Kingston and was the son of Sharon James Davis and the late Edward Mayo. Cory had attended Kingston Schools and loved fishing. He was a member of the North American Fishing Club. He loved all kinds of sports, football, basketball, wrestling. He may joy was cooking and having a house full of people. In addition to his loving mother, he leaves to cherish his memory his brothers, James Mayo and his wife, Lindsay, who was a constant support, Walter “Danny” Mayo; his two sons, Trevon and Deandre Mayo; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews; his dear friends, always willing to help throughout his illness, Jay Lindsey, Raymond Edwards, Jerry; and a special thank you to his cousin Erica. Arrangements entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, 326 Albany Avenue, Kingston, N.Y. The family will receive their friends on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The Going Home Service will be at 12 noon. A tribute for Sequoya may be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/sequoya-mayo
Published in the Daily Freeman on Nov. 20, 2019
