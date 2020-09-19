LOMONTVILLE- Severyn J. Hasbrouck, Jr., ‘Joe’ of Lomontville passed away on Sept. 15, 2020. He was 76 years old. Joe was born in Schenectady, N.Y., on April 24, 1944, to the late Severyn and Edna (Beatty) Hasbrouck. Joe lived most of his life in Lomontville on the family farm. His love of agriculture began early, working on his grandparents’ dairy farm in Hurley. He studied agriculture and graduated from SUNY Cobleskill. Shortly thereafter, Joe and his father started Hasbrouck Farms, which continues to yield a multitude of crops to this day. Joe’s entire life was farming and his love of tractors. He could fix anything and was passionate about restoring antique tractors. Joe was a long time Ulster County 4H Leader teaching tractor safety. He also regularly entered tractor pulls and other exhibitions. Joe was a member of the Marbletown Reformed Church in Stone Ridge where he married the love of his life for 53 years, Vivian (Every) Hasbrouck. In addition to his wife Vivian, Joe is survived by his two daughters, Linda Cavallaro and her husband Corey, and Susan Fisher and her husband Jason, all of Lomontville. Also surviving is his sister Mary Jane Laus. He was predeceased by his brother-in-law Jacques. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, a private family service will be held. A celebration of Joe’s life will be held at a future date to welcome all friends and family. Memorial contributions may be made in Joe’s name and mailed to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn., 38105. Or visit stjude.org
