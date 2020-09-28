KINGSTON- Shayna Lynn Longendyke died suddenly on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. Born in Kingston Sept. 29, 1984; she is the daughter of John P. Longendyke (Ana), and Patti (Sprague) Longendyke (Bob). Also surviving is her brother, Travis Longendyke (Lizzy), and her nieces, Rylee, Alex, and Layla. Aunts, uncles, and cousins, also survive. Shayna is loved and will be missed eternally. Cremation arrangements were under the guidance of Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home Inc.,27 Smith Avenue Kingston, N.Y. www.jvleahyfh.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/shana-lynn-longendyke