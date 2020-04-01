|
|
PORT EWEN- Sharon P. Daw, 73, of Port Ewen, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family. Born in Kingston, she was a daughter of the late Samuel and Theresa Naccarato Peterman. She was a graduate of Kingston High School in 1963. Sharon’s outgoing and friendly demeanor was apparent to everyone she met! She opened her heart to everyone and most especially to children. Whether it was treating every young person she met like family, volunteering in kindergarten classes, or helping to set up and run the Catholic Charities Kid’s Pantry, Sharon was dedicated to helping children feel cared for and loved. Sharon loved flowers, gardening, parties, people, and music, especially Elvis. She took pleasure in decorating her home and yard especially for the holidays. Sharon enjoyed working at the Kingston High School for 28 years and working on her graduating class reunion committee. She was a devout catholic and an active parishioner of Presentation Church in Port Ewen. Sharon loved her family above all else. Her love and caring will live on forever in all of our hearts. Sharon is survived by her husband of 52 years, Walter Daw of Port Ewen; two sons, David Daw and his wife Tanya of Kingston and Nicholas Daw and his wife Nicole of Kingston; a brother, Samuel Peterman, Jr., of Kingston; seven grandchildren, Jessica, Mariah, Austin, Alexis, Nicholas, Madison, and Gracelynn; six great-grandchildren, Avery, Gage, Ryder, Colin, Liam, and Paisley; nephew “ Danny”;nieces, Amanda, Kasi, Darlene, Carol, and Cheryl; along with her uncle John, Aunt Mary Lou, and many beloved cousins. A private family graveside service will be held in St. Mary’s Cemetery. The family requests that memorial donations be made to Catholic Charities Kids Pantry. Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family of Sharon by visiting www.SimpsonHammerl.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/sharon-p-daw
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 2, 2020