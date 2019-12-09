|
LANESVILLE- Sharon V. Carr, 69, of Rt. 214 died Dec. 7, 2019 after a battle with cancer.She was born July 4, 1950 in Suffern; daughter of the late Paul and Charlotte Gaertner Smith. Sharon worked many years as a retail clerk, locally at the Cumberland Farms, and the Hess Station. She was an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 950, and former member of the IOOB. She was an avid fan of the Jeopardy game show.Surviving are her children: Keith (Emily) Lane of Lanesville, William Sibley of California, Sandi (Bob) Rion of Prattsville; stepchildren: Paul, Brian, Dean Carr, Vicki Benjamin, and Iris Speer; a sister, Marie Rolph; and four grandchildren. Three great-grandchildren, and her four-legged companion, Suzie, also survive.She was predeceased by her husbands Wm. E. Sibley, Sr., and George Paul Carr, and a brother, George Smith. A service to celebrate the life of Sharon will be on Dec. 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the E. B. Gormley Funeral Home, 87 Main St., Phoenicia. Burial in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Friends will be received on Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the E. B. Gormley Funeral Home. You may share a special memory on Sharon's Tribute Wall at gormleyfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/sharon-v-carr
Published in the Daily Freeman on Dec. 10, 2019