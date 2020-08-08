1/1
Shelby Nicole Harris
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shelby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ACCORD- On Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in the early morning hours Shelby lost her battle with addiction, she was 22 years old. Shelby was born Jan. 16, 1998 in Kingston, N.Y. She attended Rondout Valley High School and graduated in 2016. She loved spending time with her family and friends. For those who truly knew Shelby they saw her beauty inside and out, her smile could light up a room. She loved wholeheartedly. Though our hearts are broken, we are blessed for we had the privilege of knowing her in this life. She is survived by her father, Phillip Harris and her stepmother, Jennifer; her mother, Lisa Rider and her stepfather, Donald; her sister, Sydnee Rider; her paternal grandparents, William and Nereida Harris (Nanny and Poppy); as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Services will be private, and a memorial is to be announced at a later date. http://www.lastingmemories.com/shelby-nicole-harris

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by dailyfreeman.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved