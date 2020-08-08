ACCORD- On Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in the early morning hours Shelby lost her battle with addiction, she was 22 years old. Shelby was born Jan. 16, 1998 in Kingston, N.Y. She attended Rondout Valley High School and graduated in 2016. She loved spending time with her family and friends. For those who truly knew Shelby they saw her beauty inside and out, her smile could light up a room. She loved wholeheartedly. Though our hearts are broken, we are blessed for we had the privilege of knowing her in this life. She is survived by her father, Phillip Harris and her stepmother, Jennifer; her mother, Lisa Rider and her stepfather, Donald; her sister, Sydnee Rider; her paternal grandparents, William and Nereida Harris (Nanny and Poppy); as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Services will be private, and a memorial is to be announced at a later date. http://www.lastingmemories.com/shelby-nicole-harris