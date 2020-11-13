RED HOOK- Sheryl E. , 75, of Red Hook, N.Y., passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. Born on June 23, 1945, in Atascadero, Calif., she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Esther (Monro) Vaniman. Sheryl graduated with Honors in Art from Scripps College in 1966 . Studied for a time at the Rhode Island School of Design, and later earned a Masters of Library Science at the University of Albany. For over 20 years, Sheryl was the Head Librarian at the FDR Historical Site & Library in Hyde Park, N.Y. She also worked for a number of years at the National Archives and the Department of Agriculture- both based in Washington, DC. Sheryl was instrumental in the creation and development of the Town of Red Hook Recycling Center. She also worked at both the Red Hook & Tivoli Libraries. She is survived by her loving sons, Joel Griffith of Tivoli, N.Y., and Jesse Griffith of Minneapolis, Minn.; along with extended family, countless friends and colleagues. Sheryl was widely travelled and widely read. She was a talented carpenter, prolific seamstress, avid gardener, enthusiastic dancer, and outstanding cook. In addition to her parents, her younger brother, Douglas Vaniman predeceased her. Friends may call at the Burnett & White Funeral Homes on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, from 4 to 7 pm. Memorial donations may be made in Sheryl’s memory to Planned Parenthood. Due to Covid-19/ NYS Guidelines- masks, social distancing, & capacity limitations will be adhered too. During visitation, please be respectful to those who may be waiting to visit by keeping your stay brief if possible. Your patience is appreciated. Thank you. Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, N.Y. For directions, or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.Burnett-White.com
. http://www.lastingmemories.com/sheryl-e-griffith