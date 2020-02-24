|
SAUGERTIES- Shirley A. Carle, 69, of Manorville Rd. died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, after a long health struggle surrounded by her loving husband and daughter at the E. Orange General Hospital, N.J. Born March 25, 1950 in Kingston she was the daughter of the late Peter and Margaret Leonardo. A lifetime area resident, she was a graduate of Kingston High School Class of 1969. For many years she was employed at the Grand Union in Saugerties and later at the Hurley Ridge Market. Shirley loved her trips to Atlantic City and Tennessee, crocheting, and the Christmas holiday. She especially loved listening to and singing along to country music. Her family was important to her and she was an active member of the Grant D. Morse PTA while her daughter attended grammar school. Shirley was known for her infectious smile, genuine personality and sense of humor. Survivors include her husband, Edward, with whom she recently celebrated their 43rd Wedding Anniversary; a daughter, Jenna Lee Shapiro and son-in-law Adam Shapiro of Kingston; two brothers: Peter “Butch” Leonardo of Boiceville and Louis Leonardo of Saugerties; a sister, JoAnne Witthoft of Catskill; several nieces and nephews; and dear cousins, Michael "Mikey" Leonardo of Kingston and Barbara Jean Reyna of Texas also survive. Her Funeral Service will be held 10 a.m. Thursday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Kingston. Friends will be received Wednesday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/shirley-a-carle
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 25, 2020