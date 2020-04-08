|
|
SAUGERTIES- Shirley Ann Mower, 92, of the Birches died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at the Ten Broeck Commons Nursing Home. She was born Aug. 7, 1927 in Auburn, N.Y., the daughter of the late G. Harold and Bertha Knecht Fulton. A lifetime area resident she was employed at Rotron in manufacturing. Survivors include two daughters, JoAnn and her husband Timothy Murphy of Saugerties and Jean Cunningham of Catskill; one son, Steven Mower and his wife Lacretia of Saugerties; 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; and three nephews. Shirley was predeceased by two sons, Paul Mower and Gerard Mower, and a sister, Gloria DiLallo. Due to the covid-19 and government mandates, her funeral service and visitation will be held privately. Arrangements are under the direction of the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., Corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Further obituary information and expressions of condolence may be shared with the family on Shirley’s Tribute Wall at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/shirley-ann-mower
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 9, 2020