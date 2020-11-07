1/
Shirley H. Longto
ULSTER PARK- Shirley H. Longto, 83, of Lindorf St., Ulster Park, N.Y., passed away at home while in the comforting presence of her family early Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. She was born in Kingston, N.Y., on June 14, 1937; a daughter of the late James and Grace (Amarello) Carchidi.Shirley is survived by her husband of 55 years, Willett C. Longto; one daughter, Debra L. Johnson, and her husband Andrew Cohen; and one granddaughter, Kristin Cohen, all of Ulster Park. Shirley's message to her many beloved friends and family:I left this earth; I had a great life; For those of you who knew me, hold our memories close to your heart for that is the special part of my life I shared with you. The Gilpatric-VanVliet Funeral Home, 339 Broadway, Ulster Park, is entrusted with the care and cremation arrangements for Shirley. In following her preplanned directives, there are no services. Send her family an expression of condolence by visiting Shirley's Book of Memories: www.GVVFH.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/shirley-h-longto

Published in the Daily Freeman from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
