KINGSTON- Shirley L. Grunenwald, 93, formerly of Kingston, passed peacefully on Friday, May 1, 2020, at Ten Broeck Commons in Lake Katrine after a long struggle with dementia. She was born on Aug. 6, 1926 in Saugerties and was the daughter of the late Ross and Jessie Snyder. Shirley was a graduate of Saugerties High School, entered the Cadet Nurse Corp, and was a graduate of Our Lady of Victory School of Nursing at the Benedictine Hospital in 1947. For many years she was employed as a Registered Nurse at the Benedictine and then as an RN in the office of Dr. Jonathan Wong, until her retirement. During World War II, as a student, she was a plane spotter on Nanny Goat Hill in Saugerties. Always an avid reader and gardener, she also enjoyed and was a skilled quilter, sewer, painter and crafter. She liked to fish in the Ashokan Reservoir and enjoyed her annual stay along the coast of Maine. Thank you to the staff at Ten Broeck Commons, especially the Brookview wing and to Dr. Michael Burke for the wonderful care they gave Mom and for allowing her to be a Nurse, (if only in her own mind) until the end. She is survived by her daughter Margaret “Peg” Grunenwald Maines; a daughter-in-law, Susan Grunenwald; grandchildren, Katharine N. West and her husband Tom, Martha A. Fiore and her husband Ernest, Harold J. Grunenwald, III, and his wife Jennifer, Ross Grunenwald and his wife Suzanne, Karl Grunenwald, Kirsten Grunenwald and her fiancé Connor Dugan; and great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Connor, Alex, Gideon, Zoey, Alyssa, Madison, and Lily. She was the wife of the late Harold J. “Butch” Grunenwald, Sr., mother of the late Harold J. “Hal” Grunenwald, Jr., her infant daughter Shirley, sister of the late Ruth Snyder Freer, Donald Snyder and Ernest Snyder. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, 326 Albany Ave., Kingston. In the interest of public safety and in accordance with New York State’s Executive Order in response to the Corona virus, the service and burial will be private. A tribute for Shirley may be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/shirley-l-grunenwald
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from May 2 to May 3, 2020.