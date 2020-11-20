1/
Shirley L. Perpetua
PHOENICIA- Shirley L. Perpetua, 74, of Phoenicia died Nov 19, 2020. She was a life-member of the M. F. Whitney Hose Co. Shirley worked as a pharmacy technician at the Phoenicia Pharmacy. Surviving are her husband, Michael; children: Tammy Weber, Tina Shields, Michael,Theresa Jones,and Tanya Morton; and siblings, Elsie Worden and Howard May. A Service will be held privately on Sunday. Friends will be received on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the E. B. Gormley Funeral Home, 87 Main St., Phoenicia. For completed obituary and the opportunity to share a condolence or a special memory on Shirley's Tribute Wall , please visit gormleyfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/shirley-l-perpetua

Published in the Daily Freeman from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Service
10:00 - 01:00 PM
E B Gormley Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
E B Gormley Funeral Home
87 Main St
Phoenicia, NY 12464
(845) 688-5500
