PHOENICIA- Shirley L. Perpetua, 74, of Phoenicia died Nov 19, 2020. She was a life-member of the M. F. Whitney Hose Co. Shirley worked as a pharmacy technician at the Phoenicia Pharmacy. Surviving are her husband, Michael; children: Tammy Weber, Tina Shields, Michael,Theresa Jones,and Tanya Morton; and siblings, Elsie Worden and Howard May. A Service will be held privately on Sunday. Friends will be received on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the E. B. Gormley Funeral Home, 87 Main St., Phoenicia. For completed obituary and the opportunity to share a condolence or a special memory on Shirley's Tribute Wall , please visit gormleyfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/shirley-l-perpetua