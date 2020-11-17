1/
Shirley M. Marello
KINGSTON- Shirley M. Marello, 80, of Kingston, passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Northern Dutchess Hospital Hospice in Rhinebeck, N.Y. She was born in Kingston, N.Y., to the late Henrietta (VanTassell) and Albert S. Prindle, Sr. Prior to retirement, Shirley was employed at Hercules Dyno Nobel in Port Ewen. Survivors include her son, Michael Joseph Marello of Saugerties; her daughter, Patricia Ann Mance and her companion, Jay Downey of Kerhonkson; her brother, Albert S. (Pat) Prindle, Jr. of Kingston; a grandson, Michael John Mance of Waterford, Michigan; a step-brother, Richard Scism, Jr.; nieces and nephews. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Patrick J. Marello (Sept. 19, 2017) and siblings, Barbara Litts, Paul Prindle, Evelyn Otis and Bonnie Krom. Visitation will be held on Thursday, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Henry J. Bruck Funeral Home, 261 Broadway, Kingston, N.Y. A Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary’s Church at 10 a.m. will be followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery. In the interest of public safety and in keeping with COVID-19 guidelines, social distancing and masks are required at all times and guests may be limited at funeral home, church and cemetery. http://www.lastingmemories.com/shirley-m-marello

Published in the Daily Freeman from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
