Shirley M. Short Lake Katrine- Shirley M. Short, 90, formerly of Harwich Street, died Thursday, May 19, 2019, at Ten Broeck Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing. Born Sept. 3, 1928 in Kingston; she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Frances (Hoey) Robinson. Shirley had worked as a seamstress in the local garment industry before becoming a homemaker. Surviving are her daughters, Lorraine Organtini and her husband Vincent Sr., Sandy Closi and her partner Roseanne Lahr; her grandchildren, Dawn Whalen, Vincent Organtini, Jr., Jennifer Judware, Christina Closi, Wayne Closi, Jr., and Stephanie Reginato. Ten great grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, many nieces, and nephews, also survive. Her husband Sanford Short; sisters, Faith Edwards, Irene Demskie, and Ruth Senor; and brothers, Donald Robinson, Arthur Robinson, and Warren Robinson, all died previously. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Monday from 12 to 1 p.m. A graveside service will follow in Wiltwyck Cemetery. Flowers are welcome; Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association, 2649 South Road, #101 Poughkeepsie, N.Y., 12601.
Published in the Daily Freeman on May 19, 2019