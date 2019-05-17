Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Short
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley M. Short

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Shirley M. Short Obituary
Shirley M. Short Lake Katrine- Shirley M. Short, 90, formerly of Harwich Street, died Thursday, May 19, 2019, at Ten Broeck Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing. Born Sept. 3, 1928 in Kingston; she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Frances (Hoey) Robinson. Shirley had worked as a seamstress in the local garment industry before becoming a homemaker. Surviving are her daughters, Lorraine Organtini and her husband Vincent Sr., Sandy Closi and her partner Roseanne Lahr; her grandchildren, Dawn Whalen, Vincent Organtini, Jr., Jennifer Judware, Christina Closi, Wayne Closi, Jr., and Stephanie Reginato. Ten great grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, many nieces, and nephews, also survive. Her husband Sanford Short; sisters, Faith Edwards, Irene Demskie, and Ruth Senor; and brothers, Donald Robinson, Arthur Robinson, and Warren Robinson, all died previously. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Monday from 12 to 1 p.m. A graveside service will follow in Wiltwyck Cemetery. Flowers are welcome; Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association, 2649 South Road, #101 Poughkeepsie, N.Y., 12601.
Published in the Daily Freeman on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
Download Now