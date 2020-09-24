1/
Shirley Mae Cyr
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JASPER, GA.- Shirley Mae Cyr of Jasper, Ga., and formerly of Appletree Drive in Saugerties journeyed to heaven on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, after a long and beautiful life. Shirley was born in Baltimore, Md., to Louis Cass Mueller and Thelma Edna (Oed) Mueller on May 23, 1929. She married the love of her life and husband of 63 years, Richard Alfred Cyr on Sept. 9, 1950 and was the beloved mother to eight children. She resided at the Lodge of Bridgemill in Canton, Ga. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard in 2013; her parents, Louis and Thelma; and her brothers, Ronald and Louis Mueller. She is survived by her sister, Thelma (Sis) Livermon; her children: Richard, Jr. (Dianne) Cyr of Virginia, Victoria Cyr of New York, Valerie (William) Landell of New Jersey, Christian Cyr of New York, Ronald (Stephanie) Cyr of Georgia, Lisa (Scott) Lang of Illinois, Melissa (Howard) Vallimont of Georgia, and Janice (David) Cyr-Morgan of New York; 19 grandchildren: Trey, Christian, Christine, Amy, Billy, Ashley, Cassandre, Laura, Danny, Michael, Whitney, Alicia, Megan Lynn, Jessica, Megan Elizabeth, Ryan, Kyle, Kerry, and Shane; 16 great-grandchildren: Karen, Tyler, Knox, Blaydin, Callie, Lana, Gage, Mason, Joshua, Liam, Paxton, Emerson, Hunter, Grayson, Gavin, and Lawson. Shirley will be greatly missed for a smile that lit up a room, her wonderful sense of humor, creativity, and dance moves. May she rest in heaven in eternal peace. Due to the covid pandemic, services will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., Corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties, N.Y. Expressions of condolences may be shared with the family @SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/shirley-mae-cyr

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
45 John Street
Saugerties, NY 12477
(845) 246-5111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by dailyfreeman.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved