JASPER, GA.- Shirley Mae Cyr of Jasper, Ga., and formerly of Appletree Drive in Saugerties journeyed to heaven on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, after a long and beautiful life. Shirley was born in Baltimore, Md., to Louis Cass Mueller and Thelma Edna (Oed) Mueller on May 23, 1929. She married the love of her life and husband of 63 years, Richard Alfred Cyr on Sept. 9, 1950 and was the beloved mother to eight children. She resided at the Lodge of Bridgemill in Canton, Ga. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard in 2013; her parents, Louis and Thelma; and her brothers, Ronald and Louis Mueller. She is survived by her sister, Thelma (Sis) Livermon; her children: Richard, Jr. (Dianne) Cyr of Virginia, Victoria Cyr of New York, Valerie (William) Landell of New Jersey, Christian Cyr of New York, Ronald (Stephanie) Cyr of Georgia, Lisa (Scott) Lang of Illinois, Melissa (Howard) Vallimont of Georgia, and Janice (David) Cyr-Morgan of New York; 19 grandchildren: Trey, Christian, Christine, Amy, Billy, Ashley, Cassandre, Laura, Danny, Michael, Whitney, Alicia, Megan Lynn, Jessica, Megan Elizabeth, Ryan, Kyle, Kerry, and Shane; 16 great-grandchildren: Karen, Tyler, Knox, Blaydin, Callie, Lana, Gage, Mason, Joshua, Liam, Paxton, Emerson, Hunter, Grayson, Gavin, and Lawson. Shirley will be greatly missed for a smile that lit up a room, her wonderful sense of humor, creativity, and dance moves. May she rest in heaven in eternal peace. Due to the covid pandemic, services will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., Corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties, N.Y. Expressions of condolences may be shared with the family @SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/shirley-mae-cyr