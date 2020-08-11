1/1
SAUGERTIES- Shirley Wilber of Saugerties, N.Y.; a widow to George Wilber who left us in 2014; She was the daughter of the late Harry and Maude (Sparling) Krom, beloved sister to Kenneth Krom, and the late Margie Cruciani and Betty Carls. Shirley is the mother of six children, three whom are deceased: Steven Barbosa, Shirley Wilber and Kathleen Wilber. Surviving children are Heather Wilber, Tammy Barbosa, and James Barbosa. Many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive. She peacefully passed at home in her sleep on Aug. 10, 2020. Shirley was a devoted matriarch to her family who had an amazing heart that touched everyone she came in contact with leaving them with a smile. She built a beautiful life with her husband and family. Family will receive friends on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Lasher Funeral Home, 100 Tinker Street Woodstock, N.Y., from 1 to 4 p.m. A Celebration of Shirley’s life will begin at 4 p.m. Visitors are required to wear a facemask and social distancing may limit the capacity inside the funeral home. Condolences, tributes and photos may be left for Shirley’s family by visiting www.lasherfh.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/shirley-wilber

Published in the Daily Freeman from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lasher Funeral Home Inc
100 Tinker St
Woodstock, NY 12498
(845) 679-7381
