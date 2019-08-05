Home

Burnett & White Funeral Home
7461 South Broadway
Red Hook, NY 12571
(845) 758-5042
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Burnett & White Funeral Home
7461 South Broadway
Red Hook, NY 12571
Graveside service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Red Church Cemetery
Tivoli, NY
Shoko Stickel


1935 - 2019
Shoko Stickel Obituary
Shoko Stickel TIVOLI- Shoko Stickel, 84, of Tivoli, N.Y., passed away on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at The Baptist Nursing Home in Rhinebeck, N.Y. Born on Jan. 31, 1935, in Japan; she was the daughter of Hiroshi Shirasaki and Kimi (Minoya) Shirasaki. Shoko married Irvin “Toppy” Stickel, Jr., on Nov. 16, 1970 in Japan. Toppy predeceased her on Oct. 24, 1995. She is survived by her daughters, Anne Kaelin of Red Hook, N.Y., and Teresa “Terry” Stickel of Tivoli, N.Y.; her son, Jim Stickel of East Greenbush, N.Y.; her grandson, James Stickel; along with extended family and friends. Friends may call at the Burnett & White Funeral Homes on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. Graveside services and interment will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at the Red Church Cemetery, Tivoli, N.Y. Memorial donations may be made in Shoko’s memory to the Tivoli Fire Company, P.O. Box 486, Tivoli, N.Y., 12583. Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, N.Y. For directions, or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.Burnett-White.com.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Aug. 6, 2019
