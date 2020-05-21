Sidney E. Hymes
KINGSTON- Sidney E. Hymes, 68, of Kingston, N.Y., died on May 20, 2020 after a long illness. He was born on Dec. 3, 1951 to the late Lester and Edna Mae Hymes, in Kingston, N.Y. He graduated from Kingston High School, SUNY Ulster, and served four years in the U.S. Navy. Sidney worked at General Electric in Schnectady, N.Y., before retiring in 2015. He enjoyed photography, running, biking, and especially enjoyed listening to music and socializing. Sidney is survived by his wife of 46 years, Debra Hymes; their two sons, Sidney J. Hymes, and Caine Hymes; four grandchildren, Sidney J. II, Chase, Spencer, and Lucas Hymes; three brothers, Derrick Hymes, Leslie Hymes, and predeceased by brother Keith Hymes; two sisters, Alethea Owens and Rozeena Johnson; and many dear extended family members. Arrangements entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, Kingston, N.Y. In the interest of public safety and in accordance with New York State’s Executive Order in response to coronavirus, the service and burial in Wiltwyck Cemetery, Kingston, will be held privately. A tribute for Sidney can be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/sidney-e-hymes

