OLIVEBRIDGE-Solveig Normann (née Gabrielsen) was born and raised in idyllic southern Norway. Following the war, in 1948, she secretly purchased passage to the United States, not telling a soul (or speaking English) until it was too late to stop her. Her adventurous spirit landed her in Bay Ridge Brooklyn where she became a part of the Norwegian community and eventually met the man she would marry and build a life with: Olav Normann (b.Nov 12, 1925 – d.Dec 12, 2016). Their first three children were born in Bay Ridge (Brooklyn) before IBM lured them away to the house on the hill – where their youngest arrived. “The Hill” would become the center, not only of their world as an immediate family, but also of the many close friends – some more like extended family. Neighbors were always welcome to stop in for coffee and a chat at her table. Coffee was always accompanied by some amazing traditional treat she had baked with love. If she didn’t already have something on-hand, she’d whip up waffles - seemingly out of nowhere - filling the house with the smell of cardamom that brings us all back to our childhoods, “The Hill,” and to her.Her baking and cooking are what was home for many of us, but that was just the tip of the iceberg of her talents. Spry well into her late eighties, she was an amazing seamstress, knitter who could also crochet, and gardener. She loved to paint and was a dedicated member of the Sons of Norway Hudson Valley Lodge which was the center of community for her and her family for many years.She adored all her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and any other child she had the opportunity to squeeze, kiss, and shower with love and affection. She was surrounded by her family on “The Hill” as she took her last breath on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, aged 92.Solveig is survived by her daughters: Esther (Pike) Normann- Rios and Rita M. Bier and her husband Andrew; her sons, Einar Normann and his wife Marta and Steven O. Normann; grandchildren: Kari E. Hoyt, Joshua Normann and his partner Jenny Stauss, Christina M. Bier, Christopher Normann and his partner Giannina Ortiz, Allison N. Bier and her partner Ryan Hoffstatter, Kyle Normann and his wife Katrina, Matthew Normann and his wife Amanda, Andrew Bier and his partner Julie Bonilla, Zachary Normann and his wife Elisianna, and Lauren Rios;her feline partner, Maddie; and great-grandchildren: Jared Stauss, Evan Normann, Andrew Digilio, Jaiden Normann, Kamran Hetrick, Ethan Normann, Makenna Hetrick, and Esperanza Normann.A celebration of her life will be held at Elvedal, 80 Patch Rd., Saugerties (Highwoods) Sunday, June 14, 2019 from 1 to 4:30 p.m., with SON ritual at 1:30 p.m. We invite you to join us.There have been questions about where to donate. Mormor had a passion and special place in her heart for Elvedal, so a donation to the Elvedal Fund would be lovely: SON Hudson Valley Lodge, memo: Elvedal fund, P.O. Box 2783, Kingston, N.Y., 12402 -or- a cause of your heart in Mormor’s memory.Lasher Funeral Home Inc. 100 Tinker Street Woodstock, NY. is honored to assist the Normann family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/solveig-normann
Published in the Daily Freeman on Dec. 15, 2019