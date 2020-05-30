Stanley A. VanKleeck
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Stanley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TOWN OF ULSTER-with heavy hearts, the family of Stanley A. Van Kleeck announces his passing on May 26, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer. Stanley was predeceased by his BELOVED MOM, Mary (2007), his brothers, Stephen (1990), Ronald (2013), his dad Stanley S. (1976), and his niece Jessica Lynn Longendyke (1982). Stanley adopted his best friend Buddy an American Bulldog Mix in 2006 and unfortunately lost him in 2019. Survived by brother, Thomas of Atlanta, Georgia, his sisters, Kim M., Waleur (James), JoAnn Longendyke (Ralph); nephews, Ryan John Van Kleeck (Jessica), Christopher Waleur (Caroline), Jason Waleur (Kristin); nieces, Kelli Ann Van Kleeck, Kasey Van Kleeck de Brenes (David), Nicole Longendyke Simmons (Gregory), Sarah Longendyke Hoffmann (Michael). Many "grand" nieces and nephews survive. Stanley graduated from Kingston High School (1965), served in Vietnam (1968-1972) receiving five medals of honor, worked many years at IBM, retired (1995), fully retired in 2008. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com In honoring the restrictions of COVID 19, Stanley will be buried at Saint Mary's Cemetery with his family in attendance. Reverend Lou Yaya will officiate. For those who wish to, a donation to Ulster Hose Company #5, 830 Ulster Avenue can be made in Stanley's memory. http://www.lastingmemories.com/stanley-a-van-kleeck

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved