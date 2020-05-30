TOWN OF ULSTER-with heavy hearts, the family of Stanley A. Van Kleeck announces his passing on May 26, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer. Stanley was predeceased by his BELOVED MOM, Mary (2007), his brothers, Stephen (1990), Ronald (2013), his dad Stanley S. (1976), and his niece Jessica Lynn Longendyke (1982). Stanley adopted his best friend Buddy an American Bulldog Mix in 2006 and unfortunately lost him in 2019. Survived by brother, Thomas of Atlanta, Georgia, his sisters, Kim M., Waleur (James), JoAnn Longendyke (Ralph); nephews, Ryan John Van Kleeck (Jessica), Christopher Waleur (Caroline), Jason Waleur (Kristin); nieces, Kelli Ann Van Kleeck, Kasey Van Kleeck de Brenes (David), Nicole Longendyke Simmons (Gregory), Sarah Longendyke Hoffmann (Michael). Many "grand" nieces and nephews survive. Stanley graduated from Kingston High School (1965), served in Vietnam (1968-1972) receiving five medals of honor, worked many years at IBM, retired (1995), fully retired in 2008. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com In honoring the restrictions of COVID 19, Stanley will be buried at Saint Mary's Cemetery with his family in attendance. Reverend Lou Yaya will officiate. For those who wish to, a donation to Ulster Hose Company #5, 830 Ulster Avenue can be made in Stanley's memory. http://www.lastingmemories.com/stanley-a-van-kleeck
Published in the Daily Freeman from May 30 to May 31, 2020.