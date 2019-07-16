|
Stanley Boice KINGSTON- Stanley Boice, 96, of Kingston, N.Y., passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Ferncliff Nursing Home in Rhinebeck. He was born on April 17, 1923 in Kingston, N.Y., to the late George and Nellie (Hofmann) Boice, Sr. Stanley was married to the late Lillian (Post) Boice and Eva Mae (Peck) Boice. Stanley was a second-generation farmer, operating the Boice Farm in the Town of Ulster with his family. He also worked for the New York State Thruway Authority for many years. Stanley attended Old Dutch Church in Kingston and enjoyed fishing, hunting, and boating. He is survived by his daughter, Nancy Williams and her husband Donald of High Falls; his step children, Helen Perry of Town of Ulster, Judy Elmendorf of Saugerties, and Richard Peck of Kingston; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; his sisters, Ellen Kirchner of Suring, Wis., and Freda Strokes of Kingston; as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to his wives and parents he is predeceased by his siblings, George William Boice, Jr., Charles Hofmann Boice, Paul Boice, Philip Bernhardt Boice, and Inez Wood. Arrangements entrusted to A. Carr & Son Funeral Home, 65 Lucas Ave., Kingston, N.Y. A private graveside service will be held at Hurley Cemetery, Hurley, N.Y. Donations in Stanley’s name may be made to the Ulster County SPCA at www.UCSPCA.org. A tribute for Stanley can be found at www.CarrFH.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family.
Published in the Daily Freeman on July 21, 2019