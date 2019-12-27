|
|
KERHONKSON- Stanley C. Hudson, age 83, and resident of Kerhonkson, N.Y., passed away on Dec. 23, 2019. He was born in South Boston, Va., on July 12, 1936. He graduated from the Pennsylvania Academy of Cosmetology.Stanley was a veteran of the Korean War, receiving multiple awards, and spent most of his life in service of others. He volunteered for several years at the Kerhonkson First Aid Squad, and was a supporter of the Chapel of Our Lady of Lourdes. He joined his wife, Carolyn, as a hairdresser at her salon in Hurley, N.Y., which they named CarStan’s. They operated the business for over 30 years together and Stanley was loved by his many long-time customers.In life, he was an avid fisher and hunter, and a member of the Rondout Valley Rod and Gun Club. His grandchildren were a source of great joy, and he spent many long days teaching them to fish, hunt, ride horses, and work on the farm. They have fond memories of being scolded for sliding down hay bales and running in the house as they played hide-and-seek.Stanley is survived by his wife, two children, six grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. His wife, Carolyn Hudson; his children, Patricia Sander, and Drew Decker and wife Brenda; his son-in-law, James Gibson, Sr.; his grandchildren: James Gibson, Jr., and wife Melissa, Jason Gibson, Erica Katrak and husband Cyrus, Krista Decker, Joshua Gibson and wife Katrina, and Dustin Decker; his great-grandchildren: Sierra Gibson, Mariah Gibson, Izzbella Gibson, Jason Gibson, Jr., Savannah Gibson, and Leah Gibson; and also many cousins and friends.Stanley was predeceased by his great-granddaughter, Jessica Gibson, and his daughter, Lori Gibson.Family and friends will honor and celebrate Stanley’s life at the Kerhonkson Fire House, 333 Main St., Kerhonkson, N.Y., 12446 on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, from 2 to 6 p.m. A memorial service will be led by Pastor John LeCain at 5 p.m. http://www.lastingmemories.com/stanley-c-hudson
Published in the Daily Freeman on Dec. 28, 2019