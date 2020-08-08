KINGSTON- Stanley J. Petro, Jr., 82, of Lincoln St., Kingston, N.Y., died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 at home. He was born in Kingston, N.Y., on May 15, 1938; a son of the late Stanley J. and Winifred (McCutcheon) Petro. A veteran of the U.S. Navy, he was employed as a dispatcher for Moran Towing. Stanley is survived by his wife of over 58 years, Beverly A. (Castor) Petro; one son, Michael Petro; two daughters, Kathleen and Margaret (Peggy) Petro; one sister, Judith Petro; and his dog, Vicky. The family has entrusted the Gilpatric-VanVliet Funeral Home, 339 Broadway, Ulster Park, with the care and cremation service arrangements for Stanley. A graveside service followed by burial in the family plot at Wiltwyck Rural Cemetery will be held privately. Visit Stanley's Book of Memories: www.GVVFH.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/stanley-j-petro-jr