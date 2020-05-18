SAUGERTIES- Stanley A. Kogut, Jr., passed away suddenly, Tuesday, May 12, 2020, after suffering from a long illness. “Stosh”, as everyone knew him, was born June 26, 1953, in Kingston, N.Y., to the Late Stanley A. Kogut, Sr. And Gertrude M. Kogut. In addition to his parents, he was pre-deceased by his brothers, Richard Green (Nancy) and Thomas Green (Jacqueline). He was also predeceased by his beloved dog Tala. Survivors include his daughters, Jill Benson (John), Joann Cotich (Chris), and Julie Kogut (Matt); three brothers, Michael Kogut (Nancy), Billy Green, and Joe Green; three sisters, Tina Rhoades (The late Floyd Rhoades), Pat Walrath, and Margaret Hayes; four grandchildren, Robert Trincellito, Kai Kogut, Jade Benson, and Harper Cotich; and several nieces and nephews. His most loved passions were landscaping and finding treasures any time he would leave the house. He had a love of people and wolves. He will be missed dearly. A private family graveside service will be held at Katsbaan Cemetery. A memorial will be held for him at a later date. His arrangements are under the care and direction of Buono Funeral Service, Inc., Saugerties, N.Y. http://www.lastingmemories.com/stanley-kogut-jr
Published in the Daily Freeman from May 18 to May 19, 2020.