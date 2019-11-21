Home

Henry J Bruck Funeral Home Inc
261 Broadway
Kingston, NY 12401
(845) 331-0370
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Henry J Bruck Funeral Home Inc
261 Broadway
Kingston, NY 12401
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
8:00 PM
Henry J Bruck Funeral Home Inc
261 Broadway
Kingston, NY 12401
KINGSTON- Stanley R. Zehnich, 71, a lifelong resident of Kingston, passed away at home, Wednesday, Nov,. 20, 2019. He was one of two sons born to the late Raymond H. and Margaret Stanley Zehnich. For many years, prior to retirement, Stanley had been an auto mechanic at Colonial Motor Cars in Kingston. He was a longtime member of the Lake Katrine Rod and Gun Club. Survivors include a brother, Raymond H. Zehnich of Climax, N.Y.; a nephew, Michael Zehnich of Raleigh, N.C.; and many cousins. Visitation will be held at the Henry J. Bruck Funeral Home, 261 Broadway, Kingston, N.Y., on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, between 6 and 8 p.m. followed by his funeral service at 8 p.m. Cremation and burial will be private. http://www.lastingmemories.com/stanley-r-zehnich
Published in the Daily Freeman on Nov. 22, 2019
