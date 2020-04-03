|
SAUGERTIES- Stase Bobelis, 98, of the Ivy Lodge in Saugerties, N.Y., formerly of Kingston passed Thursday, April 2, 2020. She was born on May 22, 1921 in Seduva, Lithuania, the daughter of the late Izabele and Jonas Jurpalis. Stase was a graduate of dental college in Kaunas, Lithuania, and later married her husband Bronius Bobelis in Germany. They later moved to the United States where they raised their family. Stase loved her children, animals, cooking, and singing. She was very intelligent and spoke several languages. She was a faithful Parishioner of St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church in Kingston. Stase is survived by her daughter, Rita Bobelis of Saugerties; her dear daughter-in-law, Larka Bobelis of Indiana; as well as many nieces and nephews both in America and in Lithuania. In addition to her husband and parents she is preceded in death by her children, Audrey Bobelis and Romas Bobelis, as well as seven brothers and sisters. Arrangements entrusted to A. Carr & Son Funeral Home, Kingston, N.Y. In the interest of public safety and in accordance with New York State’s Executive Order in response to the Coronavirus, the service and burial at Wiltwyck Cemetery in Kingston will be held privately. A tribute for Stase can be found at www.CarrFH.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/stase-bobelis
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 5, 2020