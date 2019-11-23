|
TOWN OF ULSTER- Stephan A. (Steve) Maidl, Jr., of Columbia Street, Town of Ulster, passed away peacefully at home in the comforting presence of his family on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019.Steve was born in Brooklyn and was the only son of Anna and Stephan Maidl, Sr. After graduating from Richmond Hill High School in Queens, he moved to upstate New York and settled in Kingston where he eventually met the love of his life, Jo Ann Locke. They were married at the First Baptist Church in Kingston on Aug. 25, 1963. They spent 56 beautiful years together and raised two daughters, Stephanie and Michele. Steve was employed by IBM Kingston as a draftsman and dedicated 36 years to the company. He became a member of IBM's Quarter Century Club before retiring in 1991. Steve enjoyed fishing and hunting for deer and pheasants at the Lake Katrine Rod and Gun Club where he was a lifetime member. Steve was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed rooting for his favorite baseball team, the New York Mets and his two favorite football teams the New York Jets and the Washington Redskins. Steve was a very giving man with a huge heart and it showed by the way he lived his life. His life was filled with love, friends and family but his greatest joy was spending time and traveling with his grandchildren. Steve is survived by his wife of 56 years, JoAnn (Locke) Maidl; his two daughters, Stephanie Maidl-Heins and her husband Eddy, and Michele Wise and her husband Don, all of Kingston; his grandchildren, Kyle Wise and his fiancée Jordyn Ross of Charleston, S.C., Steven Wise and his fiancée Drazen Bacarra, and Taylor Heins and her husband Bill Naccarato, all of Kingston.Steve was predeceased by his granddaughter Alexzandra Maidl-Heins.The family would like to thank Hudson Valley Hospice for their professionalism and tremendous care they provided Steve during the past several months. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hudson Valley Hospice, 400 Aaron Court, Kingston, N.Y., 12401.Cremation and memorial arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com Memorial visitation will be held Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A service will begin at 1 p.m. http://www.lastingmemories.com/stephan-a-maidl-jr
Published in the Daily Freeman on Nov. 24, 2019