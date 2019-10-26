|
KINGSTON- Stephen G. Beesmer, 44, of First Avenue, Kingston, died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at his home.Born July 8, 1975 in Kingston, N.Y.; he was the son of Donald and Evelin (Woodworth) Beesmer. Stephen work as a cook and a waiter at the Hillside Manor in Kingston. He was an avid New York Giants Fan. Surviving in addition to his parents are his children, Bailey Wedge and Sebastian Beesmer; and his siblings: Annalisa Earle and her husband Daniel, Donald Beesmer, Patrick Beesmer (Lynn Ann Horvers), and Tina Beesmer. Many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the guidance of Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral home service will take place at 7 p.m. Inurnment will take place on Friday at 11 a.m. at Hurley Cemetery. http://www.lastingmemories.com/stephen-g-beesmer
Published in the Daily Freeman on Oct. 27, 2019