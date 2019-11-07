|
OLIVEBRIDGE- Stephen H. Palen, 84, of Olivebridge, N.Y., died at Vassar Brothers Medical Center on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019.Born in Hurley, N.Y.; he was the son of the late Wilfred Harley and Dorothy Elizabeth (Hughs) Palen and the husband of the late Marie E. (Kurta) Palen whom he married at St. John’s Church in Stony Hollow, N.Y., on June 15, 1963.Stephen retired from I.B.M where he was employed for 37 years as a Technician in Poughkeepsie and later Kingston. He was a U.S. Army Reservist and member of the Kingston Masonic Lodge # 10. Stephen enjoyed the outdoors especially hunting, He will forever be known as the life of the party, Stephen loved to dance and was known to cut a rug especially at family gathering.Stephen is survived by his daughters, Elizabeth M. Fish and her husband Neil, of Pearisburg, Va., Diane M. Rockwell and her husband Erik, of Olivebridge, N.Y.; a sister, Lyndia Weeks of Saugerties, N.Y.; his grandchildren, Jennaleigh Fish and her husband Andrew Groller, Sydney Beneski and her husband David, Regina Patrick and her husband John, Bradley, Caitlin, and Wayne Rockwell; great-grandchildren, Avery and Benjamin Groller, Elliette and Holden Beneski and Lenyx Patrick; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.Stephen was predeceased by his brother, Charles Palen.Friends will be received at the Lasher Funeral Home, Inc., on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Thence to St. John’s Roman Catholic Church Woodstock, N.Y., where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m.Burial will follow in Hurley Cemetery.Donations in lieu of flowers would be greatly appreciated if made to , 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, Fla., 33607 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, Tenn., 38105.Arrangements are under the guidance of Lasher Funeral Home, Inc., 100 Tinker Street, Woodstock, N.Y.Condolences may be left for Stephen’s family by visiting www.lasherfh.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/stephen-h-palen
Published in the Daily Freeman on Nov. 8, 2019