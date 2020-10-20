1/1
Rev. Stephen J. Hanson
1945 - 2020
SAUGERTIES- Rev. Stephen J. Hanson, 74, of Old Stage Rd. died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at the Ten Broeck Commons Nursing Home in Lake Katrine. Born Dec. 11, 1945 in Kingston, N.Y.; he was the son of the late Henry and Frances Hanson. His mother said the first sound he heard was a train whistle, thus began a lifelong love of trains. Steve went to Saugerties schools and was a graduate of Saugerties High School Class of 1963. He went on to Dutchess Community College and later SUNY New Paltz graduating in 1967 with a bachelor’s degree in Economics. He met his wife, the former Linda Hughes, there in 1967. He continued taking courses at SUNY Albany working towards a master’s degree in business. He joined the National Guard and ten days after his marriage to Linda, he left for basic training. He stayed in the Guard for ten years. Steve worked for 25 years in the banking industry at various banks in the Hudson Valley and Albany areas, progressing to a Senior Commercial Loan officer. In his forties, Steve felt God’s call and went into the seminary and graduated with a Master of Divinity degree. He became a minister in the Reformed Church in America. He served churches in Accord, N.Y., High Woods, N.Y., Bloomington, N.Y., and Whiting, N.J. He was involved in Tres Diaz and prison ministry, but his passion was pastoral visitations and care. He could talk about any subject with anybody. Steve was a member of the Kingston Railroad Club. He was a master at building and designing railroad cars and engines. Survivors include his wife, Linda, of 51 years; his son, David, and his wife, Jeanne Hanson, of Pittsburgh, Pa.; and his daughter, Christine, and her husband, Michael Spallino, of Saugerties, N.Y. During his children’s formative years, he was involved in coaching little league and refereeing basketball. He was also involved with Junior Achievement and the Jaycees. Steve was very proud of his children and tried to be involved whenever possible. Steve also dearly loved his three grandchildren who include Sarah Hanson of Pittsburgh, Corey Spallino, and Kaileana Spallino, both of Saugerties. Steve tried to spend as much time with them as he could. He is also survived by a brother, Eric, and his wife, Debbie Hanson, of Clifton Park, N.Y.; and several nieces, cousins, and his granddog, Star. Steve was a loving husband, father, and poppy and will be greatly missed. He was predeceased by his sister, Karen Hanson McKenzie. His Funeral Service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Friends will be received from 11 to 1p.m. on Saturday. Face coverings and social distancing as mandated by NYS to be observed. Memorial donations can be made in his name to the Saugerties Reformed Church, 173 Main St., where he was a member for 60 years and the Parkinsons Association. Further obituary information and expressions of condolence may be shared with the family on Steve’s Tribute wall at www.SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/rev-stephen-j-hanson

MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
OCT
24
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
