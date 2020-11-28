VIRGINIA-Stephen W. Forster, 75, of Mt. Jackson, Va., has died on Nov. 2, 2020. He had suffered dementia for several years, and now, since there is a pandemic was confined to a nursing home in Woodstock, Va. Steve was born in Kingston on July 31, 1945, the son of James Henry and Anna Boice Forster. He recevied his undergraduate degree from Union College, Schenectady, N.Y. and his graduate degree from Syracuse University in Syracuse, N.Y. He served a tour of duty in Vietnam, and then worked as Technical Director of Research at the Federal Turner-Fairbank Research Center for 30 years. Stephen is survived by his wife Frederika (Yao) and their three daughters: Kimberly Howell (and Mike), Heidi Evans (and Stoney) and Amanda Johnson (and Mashea); by his grandchidlren Jackson and Evelyn Howell, Cheyenne Sarah and Hannah, and Rasheem, Cyle, Tyler, Autumn and Tristyn; and by his brother James Boice Forster, and sister Anna Kathryn Forster. In lieu of flowers a gift may be made to the Southeastern Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association
. There was a Celebration of Life held Saturday, Nov. 7, at his home in Mt. Jackson, Va. http://www.lastingmemories.com/dr-stephen-w-forster