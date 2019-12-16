Home

Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
PORT EWEN- Steve L. Harris, 71, of Port Ewen, died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at HealthAlliance Hospital, Broadway Campus.Born April 25, 1948 in Danbury, Conn.; he was the son of the late Pearly Harris Jr. and Anita Hubbard. Steve was an Operating Room Technician at the HealthAlliance Hospital. He was an avid fisherman and well loved by many. Surviving is his companion for 23 years, Bertha Bassett and her daughter, and grandchildren; Sheila Beam, Candice Cole, Tony Cole, Jr., and Mark Beam; his brother-in-law, Ben Raleigh and his wife Judy; his sister-in-law, Betty Lou Worrell. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will begin at 7:30 p.m. http://www.lastingmemories.com/steve-l-harris
Published in the Daily Freeman on Dec. 17, 2019
