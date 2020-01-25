|
|
KINGSTON- Steven F. Ross, 74, of Kingston died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at HealthAlliance Hospital, Broadway Campus following a battle with cancer.He was born in Bronx, N.Y., on Aug. 9, 1945; a son of the late Benjamin and Hope (Buchler) Rosenstein Alcon.Steve was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force serving during the Vietnam war. Following his honorable discharge in the late 60's, he served as a deputy sheriff with the Ulster Co. Sheriff's Office, and then joined the Kingston City Police Dept as a patrolman. He briefly moved to Florida, returning to the Hudson Valley to work for the NYS Dept of Corrections. Following his retirement from NYS Corrections, he served as a corrections officer (1994-2004) and then as a security officer for over 15 years with the Ulster County Sheriff's Office, assigned to the Probation Dept.Steve loved fishing and was an avid NY Yankee fan and a recent Denver Broncos fan.He is survived by one sister, Lori (Alcon) Bailey, and her husband David, and his beloved niece and nephew, Victoria and Matthew Bailey, all of Colorado, and many dear friends.Steve was predeceased by his brother, Alan Alcon.His family has entrusted the Gilpatric-VanVliet Funeral Home, 339 Broadway, Ulster Park, with the care and cremation service arrangements for Steve. A graveside service followed by burial with military honors will be announced in the spring.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Steve's memory to: Ulster County Sheriff's Foundation, Inc., 380 Boulevard, Kingston, N.Y., 12401.Send the family an expression of condolence by visiting Steve's Book of Memories: www.GVVFH.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/steven-f-ross
Published in the Daily Freeman on Jan. 26, 2020