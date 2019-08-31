Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Higgins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Higgins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven Higgins Obituary
Steven W. Higgins KINGSTON-Steven W. Higgins was born on Dec. 6th, 1968 in Ware, Mass. He moved with his family to Ruby, N.Y. in 1980 and graduated from Kingston High School. Shortly thereafter he honorably served his country for four years in the U.S. Navy. Steve was a musician and loved playing his guitar. Over the years he played in several local bands along with his brother Jim, who plays the drums. Steve never had a well-defined career path, rather he worked for several Ulster County companies but preferred working for himself and doing odd jobs, such as carpentry, landscaping and he loved any kind of outdoor work. He was a diehard fan of the Boston Red Sox and followed them religiously. Steve is survived by his long-time girlfriend Melissa (Neen) McCormick of Kingston, his sister Karin and her husband Jason along with five nephews Steven, Chris, Joshua, Jacob and Jeremy of Cascade, Iowa. His brother Jimmy of Kingston, his mother Sandra M. Higgins of Troy, Montana and his father Alton L. Higgins of Eden, Maryland. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Tuesday Sept. 3, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. There will be a brief service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4th at the funeral home followed by the burial in St. Ann’s Cemetery.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
Download Now