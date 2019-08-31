|
|
Steven W. Higgins KINGSTON-Steven W. Higgins was born on Dec. 6th, 1968 in Ware, Mass. He moved with his family to Ruby, N.Y. in 1980 and graduated from Kingston High School. Shortly thereafter he honorably served his country for four years in the U.S. Navy. Steve was a musician and loved playing his guitar. Over the years he played in several local bands along with his brother Jim, who plays the drums. Steve never had a well-defined career path, rather he worked for several Ulster County companies but preferred working for himself and doing odd jobs, such as carpentry, landscaping and he loved any kind of outdoor work. He was a diehard fan of the Boston Red Sox and followed them religiously. Steve is survived by his long-time girlfriend Melissa (Neen) McCormick of Kingston, his sister Karin and her husband Jason along with five nephews Steven, Chris, Joshua, Jacob and Jeremy of Cascade, Iowa. His brother Jimmy of Kingston, his mother Sandra M. Higgins of Troy, Montana and his father Alton L. Higgins of Eden, Maryland. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Tuesday Sept. 3, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. There will be a brief service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4th at the funeral home followed by the burial in St. Ann’s Cemetery.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Sept. 1, 2019