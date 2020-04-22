|
KINGSTON- On Friday, April 17, 2020, Steven Augustine lost his valiant 23 month battle after a brutal attack. Steve was a charismatic man with a heart of gold. In life Steve loved fishing with his sons, working on cars, playing video games with his sons and nephews, and playing cards with his friends. Steve planted beautiful flowers for his mother every year. He cooked delicious meals for the holidays with his step dad. Steve was an amazing line cook at Chops where everyone loved him. Steve's friends will remember his bright smile and caring soul. In his spare time Steve helped his mom with animal rescue. He loved all creatures big and small. While Steve's life was tragically cut short he did a lot of good in his time on Earth. Steve is survived by his devoted mother, Donna, who fought from day one and will not give up fighting for her son; his step dad, Al, who loved him like he was his flesh and blood and who will forever miss cooking holiday meals with; his father, Walter; also his twin brother, Bryan; big sister, Tiffany, both of who spent 23 months helping to care for and support their brother; his step sister, Susan; Steve's sons, Steven Michael and Michael Dennis; and his cats who he loved so much, Blaze, Mama, and Smokey who he rescued. Steve is also survived by tons of loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Steve also had lots of friends who stood by his side and will remember him with a smile knowing he is watching over us. God has gained the best angel. Private funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 23, 2020