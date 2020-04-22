Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Augustine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven M. Augustine

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KINGSTON- On Friday, April 17, 2020, Steven Augustine lost his valiant 23 month battle after a brutal attack. Steve was a charismatic man with a heart of gold. In life Steve loved fishing with his sons, working on cars, playing video games with his sons and nephews, and playing cards with his friends. Steve planted beautiful flowers for his mother every year. He cooked delicious meals for the holidays with his step dad. Steve was an amazing line cook at Chops where everyone loved him. Steve's friends will remember his bright smile and caring soul. In his spare time Steve helped his mom with animal rescue. He loved all creatures big and small. While Steve's life was tragically cut short he did a lot of good in his time on Earth. Steve is survived by his devoted mother, Donna, who fought from day one and will not give up fighting for her son; his step dad, Al, who loved him like he was his flesh and blood and who will forever miss cooking holiday meals with; his father, Walter; also his twin brother, Bryan; big sister, Tiffany, both of who spent 23 months helping to care for and support their brother; his step sister, Susan; Steve's sons, Steven Michael and Michael Dennis; and his cats who he loved so much, Blaze, Mama, and Smokey who he rescued. Steve is also survived by tons of loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Steve also had lots of friends who stood by his side and will remember him with a smile knowing he is watching over us. God has gained the best angel. Private funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston www.jvleahyfh.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/steven-m-augustine
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -