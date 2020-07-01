1/1
PALENVILLE- Steven T. Daley, 50, of Palenville, died Monday, June 29, 2020, at HealthAlliance Hospital Broadway Campus. Born in Kingston, he is the son of Martin and Helen Hinkley Daley of Mt. Marion. Steve was best known for being an avid fisherman. President of the Tide Runner’s Bass Club, he spent countless hours on the Hudson River fishing for bass as well as competing in tournaments. The Ashokan Reservoir was another place he loved to spend his time fishing, especially when it came time for the top water bite. In addition to his parents, Steven is survived by his two brothers, Michael Daley and his wife Kerry of Wake Forest, N.C., and Mark Daley and his wife Kristine of West Hurley; very close friend, Jessica Benjamin of Saugerties; two nephews, Ryan and Sean. One niece, Claudia, who knew him best as “Uncle Booger” also survives as well as aunts, uncles, and cousins. The visitation and funeral service will be privately held. Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. The family requests that memorial donations be made to The American Cancer Society, American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, Okla., 73123. Online condolences may be left for the family of Steven by visiting www.SimpsonHammerl.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/steven-t-daley

Published in the Daily Freeman from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
