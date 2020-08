PALENVILLE- Steven T. Vincent, 53, of Palenville died on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at Health Alliance Hospital in Kingston. He was born in Poughkeepsie on Dec. 4, 1966; a son of the late William and Charlotte Vincent. Steven was a lifelong area resident having resided in Palenville for the past 30 years and had previously resided in Poughkeepsie. Steven was a graduate of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, N.Y. He was employed as a Electrical Engineer for Central Hudson Gas and Electric Co. in Poughkeepsie until his retirement in 2014 after becoming disabled. He was a Life Member of the Palenville Fire Department. Steven is survived by his life partner of 25 years, Diane Crookston; a son, William Austin Vincent of Texas; a brother, Douglas Vincent of North Carolina; and his beloved pets, Ajay and Shadow. Services and cremation will be held privately. George J. Moylan Funeral Home, Inc., 2053 Route 32, Rosendale is assisting his family with arrangements. ( www.GJMoylanFuneralHome.com ) http://www.lastingmemories.com/steven-t-vincent