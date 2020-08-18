PALENVILLE- Steven T. Vincent, 53, of Palenville died on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at Health Alliance Hospital in Kingston. He was born in Poughkeepsie on Dec. 4, 1966; a son of the late William and Charlotte Vincent. Steven was a lifelong area resident having resided in Palenville for the past 30 years and had previously resided in Poughkeepsie. Steven was a graduate of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, N.Y. He was employed as a Electrical Engineer for Central Hudson Gas and Electric Co. in Poughkeepsie until his retirement in 2014 after becoming disabled. He was a Life Member of the Palenville Fire Department. Steven is survived by his life partner of 25 years, Diane Crookston; a son, William Austin Vincent of Texas; a brother, Douglas Vincent of North Carolina; and his beloved pets, Ajay and Shadow. Services and cremation will be held privately. George J. Moylan Funeral Home, Inc., 2053 Route 32, Rosendale is assisting his family with arrangements. (www.GJMoylanFuneralHome.com
