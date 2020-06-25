ZENA-Stewart H. DeWitt lifelong resident of Zena N.Y. Passed away June 4, 2020Born Jan. 15, 1939 in Kingston N.Y. Son of Montcena and Edna (Holumzer) DeWitt. Survived by wife Doris Mellin, three sons Raymond (Pamela) DeWitt, Dean (Barbara) DeWitt, and Grant (Naomi) DeWitt. Two grandsons Alex and Eric DeWitt and granddaughter Elsa DeWitt. Also survived by a sister Carol (Richard) Dow and several nieces and nephews. He worked for N.Y.S D.O.T as a civil engineer until his retirement in 1995. Owner operator of The Farmers Tractor a business he started in 1960. Specializing in Custom farm work. Active member of the Reformed Church in Woodstock. Stewart was an active life member of the Woodstock Fire Dept. Co. #4. He served on the Woodstock Fire district board of Fire commissioners where he held the position of chairman for over 35 years. He also was a member and past president of the Ulster County Association of Fire Districts. Stewart enjoyed bowling on many local leagues, playing cards around the family table (especially Hearts) and raking leaves! In his later years he was especially fond of playing Golf and traveling. Stewart enjoyed spending time with his loving grandchildren who meant the world to him. A celebration of Stewart’s life will be announced in August by, Lasher Funeral Home Inc., 100 Tinker Street, Woodstock, N.Y. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to: The Reformed Chuch 16 Tinker Street, Woodstock N.Y. 12498. Or The Woodstock Fire Co #4, P.O. Box 1415, Woodstock N.Y. 12498. Condolences, tributes and photos may be left for the DeWitt family by visiting www.lasherfh.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/stewart-h-dewitt
Published in the Daily Freeman from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.