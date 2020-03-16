|
SAUGERTIES- Susan C. Atkins of Route 32A, Palenville, passed away suddenly and peacefully at home on March 10, 2020. Born Aug. 3, 1944 in Athens, Ga., Sue and her family moved to New Jersey before settling in Saugerties. She was married to Francis "Shorty" Raffiani, whom she first met nearly 30 years ago. The couple enjoyed boating on the Hudson, meeting friends at the local tavern, and entertaining on their back porch. A graduate of Saugerties High School Class of 1962, Sue worked for many years at The Valley Group and Ulster Savings Bank in Kingston. She was predeceased by her parents, Tom and Nell Atkins. She is survived by a brother, Michael Atkins (Denise) of Lake Katrine; son, Doug Lezette (Theresa); grandchildren, Ryan and Allyson of Rhode Island; stepchildren Coral, Francis, Jr., and Cinnamon of Palenville; as well as step-grandchildren, Frankie and Kathrina. A celebration of life will be held this spring, possibly along the river where Sue and Shorty made so many great memories. http://www.lastingmemories.com/susan-c-atkins
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 17, 2020