Susan C. Garlinghouse RED HOOK- Susan C. Garlinghouse, of Red Hook, N.Y., the beloved soulmate and wife of Kent Garlinghouse, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Born on Aug. 28, 1948, in Queens, N.Y.; she was the daughter of the late George and Edith (Nielsen) Waidelich. In addition to her loving husband, Susan is survived by her loving step children; Amanda (nee: Garlinghouse)Denu, her husband Brian, and their children Ethan and Sarah all of Red Hook, and Justin A. Garlinghouse and his partner Adam Reda of Manhattan. Susan breed and showed champion Siamese cats for many years. She was a formidable gardener, and very fond of the organic vegetables and raspberries she grew. Susan will be missed by all who had the good fortune to have known her! Funeral services and cremation will be private. Memorial donations may be made in Susan’s memory to the Red Hook Fire Company & Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 100, Red Hook, N.Y., 12571. Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, N.Y. To sign the online guest book, please visit www.Burnett-White.com.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 13, 2019