DENNIS PORT, MASS. - Susan Carol Costello, 71, formerly of Saugerties, N.Y., passed from this world on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, after a brief illness. Susan was born on Nov. 26, 1948 in Kingston, N.Y. She worked in the travel industry for many years and enjoyed traveling adventures throughout the world with her favorite destination being France. We will deeply miss our beloved sister, aunt, and friend whose wit and wisdom will forever remain in our hearts. She is survived by her loving sister, Carol Lynn Costello and her partner, Stephen Bedard of West Boylston, Mass.; her nephews, Michael Campbell and his wife, Mallory, Stephen Campbell and his wife, Stephanie, Matthew Campbell and his fiancée, Lili, Benjamin Bradley and his wife, Shannon, Adam Bradley and his wife, Kristy; and great grand-nephews, William, John, Joseph, Matthew, Caden, Beau, Anthony, and Luke. She also leaves behind her uncle, Fred Costello and his wife, Maria; her aunts, Rose Rinaldi and Stella Costello; many cousins; and her little pal, Riley. Susan was predeceased by her parents, Arlene (Martini) and Frank Costello of Saugerties. Our family would like to thank Susan’s dear friends, Valerie Bedard, John Bedard, Madison Rock, Shirley and John Crispino, Joan Egan, and Vivien Gentile for their unwavering love and support during this difficult time, her friends at Cuffy’s of Cape Cod, especially Calvin and Brian, the staff at Cape Cod Hospital, UMASS Medical Center, and the Rose Monahan Hospice Home who provided compassionate care throughout her illness. Services and burial will be private. Donations in Susan’s memory can be made to MSPCA Cape Cod, 1577 Falmouth Rd., Centerville, Mass., 02632. Arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden, Mass. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit www.milesfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/susan-carol-costello
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 1, 2020