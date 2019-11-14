|
KERHONKSON- Susan J. Mitchell, a lifelong resident of Kerhonkson, N.Y., passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 12, 2019, at Ellenville Regional Hospital. She was 67 years old.A beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, Sue was deeply loved and respected by many. Sue was born on Nov. 6, 1952 and graduated from Rondout Valley High School in 1970. She also attended the Cosmetology program at Ulster BOCES. On Jan. 23, 1971, she married her sweetheart, Bruce R. Mitchell, and soon after they started their family and began building their home. They have been married for nearly 49 years. Sue worked at the Town of Rochester, serving as the social services officer and providing support in the town clerk’s office, for many years. She also worked as a clerk in the Town Court on Samsonville Road. Sue is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Holly and Scott Brooker, and her granddaughter, Mckenzie, of Highland, N.Y., and by her son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Melissa Mitchell and her grandson Hunter, of Mountain Home, Idaho. She is also survived by her nieces, Dawn and Christina Mitchell, and their children, as well as several cousins. Blood didn’t define Sue’s family, though, so she is also remembered as a sister, grandmother, daughter, and aunt to many others. Sue is the daughter of the late Irving “Junie” Coddington, Jr., and Jean Audrey Coddington. Her grandparents were Irving and Lillian Coddington, Arthur Davis, and Clinton and Jennie Denman. She is the niece of the late Edward “Bucky” and Shirley Deyo, and the great-niece of the late Stanley and Samantha Keator.She is predeceased by her sister, Kathy Coddington Dreher. Sue possessed a warm, friendly, compassionate spirit that kindled instant and genuine fondness from the people she met. She adored her grandchildren, Mckenzie and Hunter, who were the light of her life. She enjoyed gardening, baking, decorating, and entertaining, often hosting elaborate, themed holiday events for the children of her family and friends. She enjoyed watching the wildlife that constantly ventured into her yard. For the past several years, she and Bruce have spent their winters in Las Vegas, Nev., enjoying the sunshine, entertainment, and each other’s company. Visiting will be held on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Humiston Funeral Home, 30 42nd St, Kerhonkson. Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Palentown Cemetery. To send a personal condolence to Sue’s family please visit www.humistonfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/susan-j-mitchell
Published in the Daily Freeman on Nov. 15, 2019