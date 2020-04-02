|
KINGSTON- Whether our friend, sister, aunt, cousin, grandmother, mother or wife Susan was invariably our best friend. She poured so much of herself into everything she did, but most of all she poured her heart and herself into the relationships with each of us. Beautiful inside and out Susan left a trail of best friends wherever she went. Michigan, New York, California, Illinois, Florida, and Tennessee, her best friends abound. She was a teacher, gymnastics coach, tennis coach, interior designer, and businesswoman. She was a competitive bridge player with numerous masterpoints. She played tennis at a high level including on three USTA national level teams. She was a multiple time club champion in golf and dropped three holes in one in her amateur career including one in a Tennessee State Open Championship two days after chemotherapy. Susan was a member of the Deer Path Garden Club of Lake Forest, Ill., and at times in her life a member of Lake Bluff Bath and Tennis Club, Wiltwyck Country Club, Coto de Caza Country Club, Conway Farms Golf Club, West Bay Club, and Vanderbilt Legends Club. Susan was full of life, fashionable, a great cook, and a consummate entertainer of friends and family. Anyone in her presence felt comfortable and welcomed in any setting. Susan is survived by husband, Tim; daughters, Lori Barry (Rob Barry), Jessica Brende (Steve Brende); son, Tim Evan Taylor; stepdaughters, Aimee Uram (Steve Uram), and Renee Whitley (Brian Whitley); grandchildren, Michael Barry, Krista Barry, Nicholas Uram, Alex Uram, Jacob Whitley, Jillian Whitley, Chanel Barry, Angelina Barry, Stefen Brende, Dillon Brende, and Lachlan Brende; sisters, Maggie Winter, Pat DeJaeger, and Stephanie Ruzicka (Sara Aeschbach); nieces, Kathleen Carr, Julie Cohen, Alison DeJaeger, Emily Reeser, and Magda Aeschbach; and nephew, Jimmy DeJaeger. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mabel Ruzicka, and father William Ruzicka. Susan’s memorial service will be held at the Historic Franklin Presbyterian Church, 435 Main Street, Franklin, Tenn., 37064, on June 27, 2020, at 10 a.m. Celebration of Life to follow at Vanderbilt Legends Club until 2 p.m. http://www.lastingmemories.com/susan-jean-taylor
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 3, 2020