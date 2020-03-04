|
|
KINGSTON- Susan M. Coddington, 71, of Kingston died Sunday , March 1, 2020, at HealthAlliance Hospital, Broadway Campus. Born May 4, 1948 in Oak Harbor, Ohio; she was the daughter of the late Robert and Mary (Smith) Nissen. Susan was employed by Ulster County as an auditing clerk. Surviving are her sons, Robert N. Coddington and his wife Manuela, Michael W. Coddington and his wife Jennifer; her siblings, David Nissen and his wife Katie, Linda Lester-Sullivan, Janet Jones and her husband Tom, Bobby Nissen and his wife Susan, Ray Nissen and his wife Mary; her grandchildren, Nicholas and Christopher Coddington; and Alivia Zahorsky. Many loving nieces and nephews also survive. Her daughter, Carrie L. Coddington, died previously. Cremation and memorial arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com Services for Susan were private. http://www.lastingmemories.com/susan-m-coddington
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 5, 2020