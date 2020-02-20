Home

Burnett & White Funeral Home
7461 South Broadway
Red Hook, NY 12571
(845) 758-5042
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Christ Church
Red Hook, NY
Susan P. Nandor


1943 - 2020
Susan P. Nandor Obituary
RED HOOK- Susan P. Nandor, 76, of Red Hook, N.Y., passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at her home. Born on July 23, 1943, in Carnegie, Pa., she was the daughter of the late J. Herbert and Blanche (Hines) Platts. Susan earned her Bachelors of Science in Education from Penn State University. She married David Nandor on June 26, 1965 in Pittsburgh, Pa., and he survives at home. For many years, Susan worked in the zoning and planning department for the Village of Red Hook. She also assisted in records management for the Village of Red Hook and the Town of Dover. Active in her community, Susan was a parishioner at Christ Church in Red Hook. She served on their vestry, was a member of their choir, and was part of their women’s group. Susan was also a volunteer with the Junior League- based in Poughkeepsie, and was a former board member at the Children’s Home in Poughkeepsie. In addition to her loving husband, she is survived by her children, Sarah (Joe) Nandor of Ossining, N.Y., Jon Nandor of Red Hook, N.Y., and Hannah (Jared) Barnhill of Spartanburg, S.C.; her sister, Sandra (Lee) Tucci of Prospect, Ky.; her grandchildren, Sydney, Meredith, and Natalie; along with numerous extended family and friends. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Christ Church, Red Hook, N.Y. Interment will be private. Memorial donations may be made in Susan’s memory to the Christ Church, 7423 S. Broadway, Red Hook, N.Y., 12571. Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes, 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, N.Y. For directions, or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.Burnett-White.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/susan-p-nandor
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 21, 2020
