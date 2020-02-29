|
WEST HURLEY- Susan R. Keizer, 73, of West Hurley, N.Y., passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. She was born Sept. 26, 1946 in Kingston, N.Y., the daughter of the late Henry Barten, Sr., and June (Wells) Barten. She was married to her husband of 44 years, Peter P. Keizer, Jr., who passed away in 2013. Susan was a Kingston High School graduate, Class of 1964. She worked as a School Nurse for many years at the Onteora School District and was a member of the West Hurley Fire Department where she was a Captain of the Rescue Squad. She was known for baking, especially her homemade pies. Susan is survived by her children, Shawn Keizer of Lake Katrine, and Kimberly Keizer of Lake Katrine; her siblings, Hank Barten and his wife Debra of Saugerties, and Joann Redder and her husband George Redder of Saugerties; and her nephews, Thomas McKenney of Keene, N.H., and Damon Barten of Saugerties. Arrangements entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, 326 Albany Ave., Kingston, N.Y., 12401, where family and friends may visit on Monday, March 2, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at St. John’s Roman Catholic Church, 12 Holly Hills Dr., Woodstock, N.Y., 12498. Burial will follow in Woodstock Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the West Hurley Fire Department, 24 Wall St., West Hurley, N.Y., 12491. A tribute for Susan can be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/susan-r-keizer
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 1, 2020