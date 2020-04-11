|
PORT EWEN- Susan Theresa (Costello) Sachs, 96, of Mountain Valley Manor in Kingston, formerly of Port Ewen, N.Y., and Englewood, N.J., passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. She was born Aug. 15, 1923 in N.Y.C. to the late Rocco and Teresa (Illardi) Costello. Susan was a parishioner Presentation Roman Catholic Church in Port Ewen. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, grand nieces, and grand nephews. Entrusted to the care of Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, Port Ewen, N.Y. In the interest of public safety and in accordance with New York State’s Executive Order in response to the Corona virus, the service and burial in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Kingston will be held privately. Contributions in Susan’s name can be made to Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, P.O. Box 904, Port Ewen, N.Y., 12466. To leave an expression of sympathy for the family, please visit www.KeyserFuneralService.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/susan-theresa-sachs
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 12, 2020