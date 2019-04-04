|
Suzanne Fatum KINGSTON- Suzanne Fatum, of Kingston, N.Y., and formerly Ellenville, N.Y., passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019, in the comfort of her home. She was 73 years old. Suzanne was born on July 28, 1945 in the Veterans Memorial Hospital in Ellenville. She was the daughter of Dorothy A. (Freer) Bradford and the late Donald Bradford. Suzanne being born and raised in Ellenville graduated from the Ellenville Central Schools and furthered her education at Ulster Community College. Suzanne had worked in Patient Accounting at Benedictine Hospital for 35 years until her retirement. In addition to her mother, Suzanne is survived by her children, John Fatum, Donna Fatum, and Charles Fatum, Jr., and his wife Cara; 11 grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; her uncle, David Freer, Jr., and his wife Anita; numerous cousins; her devoted friend and cousin, Cathy Edmunson; and her dedicated physician and friend, Dr. Rosemary A. Deleo. Besides her father, Suzanne is predeceased by her aunt Elizabeth Freer Sarr. Visiting will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a Celebration of her life beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Loucks Funeral Home. Burial will take place in Fantinekill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Ulster County SPCA, 20 Wiedy Rd., Kingston, N.Y., 12401. Arrangements are under the guidance of Loucks Funeral Home, 79 N. Main St., Ellenville, 845-647-4343. To send a personal condolence or for directions please visit www.loucksfh.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 5, 2019