SAUGERTIES-.Suzanne L. Simmons, 57, of Livingston Street died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 at St. Peter's Hospital, Albany. She was born in Catskill on March 19, 1963 to the late Lawrence cooke and Elizabeth A. Newcomb Cooke. She worked for many years for TNG Merchandising. She was a member of the First Congregational Church. Suzanne served as a Girl Scout leader and member of the Skate Park Committee. Loving mother of her son, William (Kim) Simmons and daughter, Caren Simmons; adoring grandmother of Bailey; caring sister of Cynthia (Art) Morrissey-House, Curtis (Denise) Cooke, AnnMarie (David) Schunk, and Kevin (Peggy) Cooke; stepdaughter of Kathleen Cooke and dearest friends of Sharon Beigel, Barbara Kreck and Walter Burkett. She was predeceased by her devoted husband, William and her brother Christopher Cooke. Her funeral service will be held at 1 P.M. Friday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home Inc., Cor. of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Interment will follow at the Mountain View Cemetery, Saugerties. Visitation will be Friday from Noon to 1 P.M. Further obituary information and expression of condolence may be shared at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com
